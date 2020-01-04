Display of Saigon – from feudal urban areas to western city
A photo exhibition on Saigon – from feudal urban area to western city opened in Ho Chi Minh City on January 3, on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Vietnam Archives Day.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
On display are nearly 200 photos and documents collected from individuals, researchers and the National Archives Centre II, which are introduced to the public for the first time.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the National Archives of Vietnam Dang Thanh Tung said the event aims to introduce historical, cultural and scientific values of archived materials about the transformation of Saigon, Gia Dinh and Ho Chi Minh City two centuries ago, contributing to affirming the role and position of Vietnam’s archives sector.
The exhibition is open to visitors for free./.
