Culture - Sports Culture-sports-tourism sector reports a successful 2019 The culture, sports and tourism sector has made a number of important achievements in 2019, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said at a regular press conference on January 3.

Culture - Sports Vietnam continues to seek UNESCO’s heritage recognition Competent agencies are compiling dossiers for Xoe Thai dance and Cham pottery making art to seek UNESCO’s recognition, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on January 3.

Culture - Sports After SEA Games, swimmer Tran Tan Trieu hits open waters It was wavy and windy when Tran Tan Trieu looked around Subic Bay. Not an ideal day for a swim, but he still comfortably won the men’s 10km swimming at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines in December.