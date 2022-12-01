Divestment of state capital in 141 enterprises by 2025
The Government set a target of divesting capital in 141 enterprises and equitising 19 state-owned enterprises by 2025.
In the first 10 months of this year, the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) sold capital in 19 enterprises with a value of nearly 212 billion VND, earning 796.5 billion VND. (Photo: ndh.vn)
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on November 30 signed a decision on the plan to rearrange State-owned enterprises with State capital for the 2022 – 2025 period. The Government’s decision was made in the context of equitisation and divestment in Vietnam slowing down after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the plan, the State will keep capital in 126 enterprises; divest capital in 141 enterprises, equitise 19 enterprises and rearrange five units.
Data from the Steering Committee for Innovation and Business Development shows that 180 enterprises have been equitised in the 2016-2020 period, with the scale of redefined State capital increasing by more than 23 per cent compared to the 2011 – 2015 period.
These enterprises have divested over 27.3 trillion VND (1.1 billion USD), earning nearly 177.4 trillion VND, 6.5 times higher than the book value. However, due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the equitisation and divestment of State-owned enterprises have slowed down in the last three years.
According to the Ministry of Finance, in the first 10 months of this year, corporations and State-owned enterprises have divested nearly 527 billion VND, earning approximately 3.36 trillion VND. In which, the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) sold capital in 19 enterprises with a value of nearly 212 billion VND, earning 796.5 billion VND.
According to this decision, 21 State-owned enterprises with State capital will be arranged according to separate plans.
State-owned enterprises with State capital from the Ministry of Health, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the People’s Committee of Hai Duong province and enterprises that are not subject to transfer to the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) will arrange and restructure according to the plan approved by the Prime Minister./.