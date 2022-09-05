Djibouti President commends Vietnam’s economic achievements
President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismaïl Omar Guelleh has spoken highly of Vietnam’s impressive economic achievements over the past years, and expressed his hope for stronger cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation in trade, seaport services and fishery.
At a reception on September 5 for Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Djibouti Nguyen Huy Dung, who came to present credentials of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President Guelleh noted his hope that Dung will contribute to consolidating and developing the relations between the two countries.
For his part, the ambassador conveyed greetings of high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to the President and thanked Djibouti for its support to Vietnam at multilateral forums.
Vietnam wishes to establish multi-faceted cooperation with Djibouti, he said, pledging to make every effort to contribute to the bilateral friendship and cooperation between the two countries in a practical and effective manner.
Earlier, Dung presented a copy of the credentials to Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, during which the ambassador affirmed that Djibouti, with its strategic location, will be a bridge for Vietnam to promote its trade and investment ties with African nations.
Youssouf suggested the two countries continue its coordination and mutual support at international organisations, especially the United Nations and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).
The two countries should step up their multifaceted cooperation, especially in economy, and encourage their businesses to study the markets as well as business and investment opportunities, firstly in high-tech agriculture, agricultural product export and aquaculture.
The minister also suggested the two sides soon negotiate and sign necessary agreements, firstly the one on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders, organise political consultations and exchange visits./.