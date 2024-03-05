DK1 platform stands firm on the wave front
The DK1 platform, which are clusters of Vietnamese economic and technical services built on its southern continental shelf, have been standing firm on the wave front for the past 35 years, thanks to the dedicated efforts of officials and soldiers protecting the country’s national sovereignty over seas and islands.
-
The platform features modern equipment to help officials and soldiers better perform their tasks. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Officials and solders of the DK1/18 platform welcome a working delegation. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Books and newspapers are now readily available on the platform. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The platform is about 250-350 nautical miles from the mainland. It has contributed significantly to the development of marine economic activities and the protection of Vietnam’s national sovereignty over seas and islands. (Photo: VNP/VNA).