Do Van Chien named President of VFF Central Committee
Do Van Chien, President of the VFF Central Committee for the ninth tenure, speaks at the meeting in Hanoi on April 12 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Do Van Chien, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), has been assigned as President of the VFF Central Committee for the ninth tenure (2019-2024).
The VFF Central Committee held a meeting in Hanoi on April 12 to discuss the appointment of its President and additional members to its Presidium.
All in attendance agreed to assign Chien as a member of the VFF Central Committee and its Presidium, and President of the VFF Central Committee for the ninth tenure.
His predecessor, Politburo member Tran Thanh Man, was recently elected Vice Chairman of the 14th National Assembly (NA).
In his inauguration address, Chien said the VFF should push ahead with performing its duties in the election of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term.
He called on people from all social strata nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to continue upholding the tradition of great solidarity, actively support patriotic emulation movements launched by the VFF, and capitalise on opportunities and advantages to weather the challenges and join the entire Party, people, and army in developing a strong and prosperous Vietnam and helping all people enjoy a prosperous and happy life.
Born on November 10, 1962, Chien is from the San Diu ethnic minority group. He has served as Secretary of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Delegation of the VFF in the 2019-2024 tenure since March 31 this year.
All participants at the meeting also agreed to add eight people to the VFF Central Committee for the ninth tenure./.