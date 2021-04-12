Politics NA Chairman pays working trip to central Nghe An province National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in central Nghe An province on April 11 where the Ministry of Health handed over a decision recognising the Nghe An General Friendship Hospital as an end-line hospital in medical checkup and treatment in the north central region.

Politics President lauds Da Nang, Quang Nam for achievements State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded the central city of Da Nang and the neighbouring province of Quang Nam for their achievements over the past years during a working session with their leaders on April 10.

Politics Condolences to UK over passing of Prince Philip State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 10 sent a message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland over the death of her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Politics Honorary Consul in Italy believes in Vietnam’s new leadership Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Torino, Italy Sandra Scagliotti has said Vietnam’s new leadership will build on achievements in the past tenure, continue with reform and affirm Vietnam’s role and stature on international arena.