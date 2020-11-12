Doctors carry out organ transplant to 6 patients from brain-dead donor
Organ transplant is one of the greatest medical achievements of mankind in the 20th century (Photo: VNA)
Medical workers observe a minute’s silence to honour the donor (Photo: VNA)
The patient with amputated forearms on both sides due to an accident (Photo: VNA)
Concurrent forearm transplant – Vietnam’s latest medical transplant (Photo: VNA)
The young man is happy with newly transplanted forearms (Photo: VNA)
A physical-rehabilitation therapist guides the patient (Photo: VNA)
Doctors carry out lung transplant (Photo: VNA)
Over 150 doctors, nurses, pharmacists, technicians of 108 Military Central Hospital in close coordination with the Central Lung Hospital perform the 4th multiple organ transplant (Photo: VNA)
Lung transplanted patient is dispatched from hospital (Photo: VNA)
This is considered a big fight for the doctors (Photo: VNA)
108 Military Central Hospital is the first hospital in Vietnam and the Southeast Asia region successfully perform a concurrent forearm transplant for a 18-year-old patient (Photo: VNA)