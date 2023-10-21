Documentary highlights Vietnam-France friendship
“Cay Linden mua xanh la” (Linden tree in green season), a 50-minute documentary film that has been aired on the Vietnam Television (VTV), has received great attention from the Vietnamese community in France thanks to its success in highlighting the friendship between people of Vietnam and the European country.
The documentary tells the story of the 50-year-old Vietnamese Embassy building in Paris through conversations with historical witnesses, and those who supported Vietnam during the hardest time in history 50 years ago.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Paris, screenwriter Nguyen My Linh, the author of the documentary, said that the documentary is made on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-France diplomatic relations,
Linh said that the embassy building, which was built with the support of the Vietnamese community in France, has a close attachment with the growth of Vietnam's diplomacy in France.
The journalist, who is a VTV correspondent in France, attributed the success of Vietnamese diplomacy in France to the support of a patriotic Vietnamese community that has always looked towards the homeland and accompanied Vietnamese diplomats through different periods of history.
Linh said she also received the support of many French people who love Vietnam during the process of making the film.
Linh said she plans to make a French version of the film in order to gain a wider audience among the second-generation Vietnamese community in France./.