Business Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020 Vietnam’s beer market is forecast to see big opportunities this year, as the country has always been held great potential for domestic and foreign beer enterprises. Fierce competition is incoming, as more foreign brands are looking to tap the market.

Business Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19 The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. The country, however, has also been presented with many golden opportunities as it restores and restarts its economy.

Business Logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA The enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will promote export-import activities, thus bringing direct benefits to the country's logistics industry, experts have said.

Business Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn Financial firms extended loan dues for more than 223,000 borrowers whose outstanding loans stood at 151 trillion VND (6.49 billion USD) by May 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.