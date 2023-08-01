Domestic retail gas prices up after consecutive falls
Retail gas prices in Vietnam, after dropping for two consecutive months, have bounced back this month following an increase in the global market.
Hanoi (VNA) – Retail gas prices in Vietnam, after dropping for two consecutive months, have bounced back this month following an increase in the global market.
Accordingly, the August retail prices of Petrolimex gas (including VAT) in the Hanoi market are 380,160 VND (16.05 USD) per 12 kg household cylinder and 1,520,640 VND per 48 kg industrial cylinder. These represent increases of 26,360 VND and 105,640 VND, respectively.
Nghiem Xuan Cuong, head of the Commercial and Civil Gas Sales Department under the Petrolimex Gas JSC, attributed the rise to the average world gas price contract for August being set at 465 USD per tonne, up by 77.5 USD per tonne compared to July.
Since the beginning of this year, domestic gas prices have decreased five times in January, March, April, June, and July and gone up three times in February, May, and August./.