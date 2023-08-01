Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,757 VND/USD on August 1, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Trade surplus at 15.23 billion USD in first seven months Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 374.23 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, with the country posting a trade surplus of some 15.23 billion USD.

Business New strategies needed for salt industry development: experts Vietnamese salt producers need to adopt new technologies, diversify products and push promotion to grow the industry sustainably and efficiently, experts said.

Business Low interest rates make cash shift to stock market Inactive cash showed signs of shifting to securities as banks continue to reduce deposit interest rates to below 8% per year, expanding the liquidity of the stock market.