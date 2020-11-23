Culture - Sports Business law student crowned Miss Vietnam 2020 Do Thi Ha, a 19-year-old student from the central province of Thanh Hoa, outperformed 34 other contestant to be crowned Miss Vietnam 2020 at the pageant’s final held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 20.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 to feature 40 sports, over 520 categories The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by Vietnam, is expected to feature 40 sports and more than 520 categories, heard the second meeting of the Southeast Asian Games Federation Council which was held online on November 20.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Mountain Marathon to kick off at weekend More than 2,200 runners will race up to 100km in Vietnam’s highest mountains at the Vietnam Mountain Marathon (VMM) 2020 in Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai this weekend.