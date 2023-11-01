Dominican Republic wants to enhance collaboration with Vietnam: ambassador
DR Ambassador to Vietnam Jaime Francisco Rodríguez offers flowers at the statue of the Caribbean country’s President Juan Emilio Bosch in Hanoi in March 2022. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Dominican Republic (DR) and Vietnam have great potential to continue developing their relations to a higher level, in the fields of diplomacy, trade, science, agriculture, education, telecommunications, tourism, sports and culture, said DR Ambassador to Vietnam Jaime Francisco Rodríguez on November 1.
He made the statement at a ceremony to offer flowers at the statue of the Caribbean country’s President Juan Emilio Bosch in Hanoi’s Hoa Binh Park, on the occasion of the leader’s 114th birth anniversary (June 30, 1909-2023), and his 22nd death anniversary (November 1, 2001-2023).
Recalling the close relationship between Juan Bosch and Vietnam’s late President Ho Chi Minh, the ambassador said that the Dominican Republic always upholds the spirit of international solidarity of President Juan Bosch, as well as his sentiments when visiting the Socialist Republic of Vietnam during the "Cold War" period, marking the country’s wholehearted devotion to the struggle of the Vietnamese people.
The opening of its embassy in Vietnam in February 2023 is a testament to the achievements gained in the new foreign policy of President Luis Abinader Corona and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, and demonstrates its desire in promoting and enhancing cooperation with Vietnam in the fields of diplomacy, trade, academia, culture, sports, science and technology.
The Dominican Republic and Vietnam set up their diplomatic ties on July 7, 2005./.