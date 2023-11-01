Politics Party official visits Sweden to seek closer cooperation Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission paid a working visit to Sweden from October 28 – November 1.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Mongolian President begins State visit to Vietnam Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Mongolia arrived in Hanoi at noon on November 1, beginning their five-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.

Politics Vietnam, Egypt exchange experience in green finance attraction The Vietnam Embassy in Egypt on October 31 held a hybrid workshop to exchange experience in attracting green finance between the two nations, as part of activities marking the 60th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1963-2023).