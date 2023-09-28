Producing apparel for export (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – The southern province of Dong Nai earned over 16.4 billion USD from exports and spent more than 11.9 billion USD on imports in the first nine months of this year, resulting in a trade surplus of 4.3 billion USD, Director of the provincial Statistics Office Tran Quoc Tuan said on September 28.



Despite numerous difficulties, the province's trade surplus remained among the highest nationwide.



The office forecast that the province's exports-imports will continue improving in the last three months of this year.



It is estimated that the province’s exports will exceed 2 billion USD in September, up nearly 1% month-on-month and over 15% year-on-year. Its major export markets are the US, China and Japan.



In September, most of export commodity groups saw growth of between 0.5% - 2.6% compared to the previous month.



Forecast for the fourth quarter of this year suggested that the export of apparel, leather and footwear will continue to thrive in the fourth quarter, primarily due to the increased demand during the year-end holiday season.

As businesses ramped up production and exports, the province's import turnover climbed to 1.5 billion USD in September. The majority of imported goods were raw materials used for production, including chemicals, apparel, leather, footwear and various types of iron and steel./.