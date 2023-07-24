Dong Nai, Laos’s Champasak exchange experience in people's council activities
The authorities of the southern province of Dong Nai on July 24 hosted a visiting working delegation from the People's Council of Laos' Champasak province.
Welcoming the delegation, Chairman of the Dong Nai People's Council Thai Bao considered their working trip a vivid demonstration of the strong solidarity, friendship, and close ties between Vietnam and Laos in general and between Dong Nai and Champasak in particular.
The official expressed his belief that the nations’ special bond, friendly neighbourliness, and deep-rooted traditional relationship will be further strengthened.
For his part, Keolattana Shihavong, member of the Champasak Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Council, hoped that cooperation between the people's councils of the two localities as well as the Vietnam-Laos relationship will continue to thrive in the future.
On the occasion, the two sides exchanged experience and discussed legal regulations involving their councils’ works, especially supervision activities and the role of the elected agencies.
They signed a memorandum of understanding as a foundation for the two people's councils to implement cooperative engagements, contributing to strengthening the special friendship and solidarity between Dong Nai and Champasak in the time to come./.