Business US initiates scope review investigation on steel wheels imported from Vietnam The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a notice initiating a scope review investigation on steel wheels imported from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Trade Remedies Authority.

Business Nghi Son, Binh Son refineries forge extensive cooperation for efficiency Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) and Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for comprehensive cooperation with the aim of enhancing the operational efficiency of Vietnam's two largest oil refineries.

Business Ministry building long-term strategy on rice exports, market stabilisation: official The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is building a long-term strategy on rice export and market stabilisation, following bans by several countries, according to Deputy Director of the MoIT's Import-Export Department Tran Quoc Toan.

Business EC launches anti-dumping, anti-subsidy investigations into Vietnam’s cold-rolled stainless steel The European Commission (EC) has announced the launch of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tax investigations into cold-rolled stainless steel products imported from Vietnam, Taiwan (China) and Türkiye, according to the Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.