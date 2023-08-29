Business Int'l apparel, textiles trade fair to be held in HCM City next year The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from February 28 to March 1, 2024, co-organisers announced on August 29 at a press conference.

Business Eight elevated stations of Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line completed As of August 28, about 99.5% of the work on the construction of the elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line had been completed, including the accomplishment of eight elevated stations across the line, according to the Hanoi Urban Railway Project Management Board.

Business Export of agro-forestry-aquatic products down 9.5% in eight months Vietnam's total export-import turnover of agro-forestry and aquatic products in the eight months of this year was estimated at 59.69 billion USD, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam's rare earth mining could take off in near future Vietnam’s rare earth mining industry will likely experience rapid growth in the near future, according to industry experts, as demand has been on the rise steadily in the last few decades.