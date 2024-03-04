Society Japanese charity fund presents wheelchairs to Da Nang disabled The Japan Foundation for Social Contribution Fund on March 3 presented tens of wheelchairs to disabled people in the central city of Da Nang.

Society Phu Yen urged to fully tap cultural factors for tourism development Phu Yen province holds potential to become one of the major tourist hubs of Vietnam and the south central region and it needs to further tap cultural factors for tourism development, said National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 2.

Society Van Don island district to become a city by 2030 Van Don island district in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh will be developed into a multi-sectoral coastal economic zone and a centre for entertainment, high-end sea tourism and services, according to an urban development programme for the district recently approved by the provincial People’s Committee.