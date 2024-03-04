Dong Thap Muoi Ecological Reserve to be expanded
The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to expand its Dong Thap Muoi Ecological Reserve to better biodiversity conservation and spur tourism development.
Established in 2000, the reserve is now home to over 12,000 birds, including many rare species listed in Vietnam and the word's red books. (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, the reserve, located in Thanh Tan commune, Tan Phuoc district with its existing core area of approximately 107 hectares, will be expanded by 244 hectares.
The expansion will be carried out in two phases, with the first from 2024 to 2025, under which the province will reclaim 60 hectares for afforestation and expand the existing area, including 30 hectares in the north and 30 hectares in the south.
In the second phase, from 2026 to 2030, Tien Giang will expand the remaining parts based on the local socio-economic situation.
The locality also calls for investments in eco-tourism in the Dong Thap Muoi sub-region and the reserve in particular, said Chairman of the Tan Phuoc district People’s Committee Tran Hoang Phong.
To boost eco-tourism, Tien Giang has invested in various items, including parking areas, bird observatories, and transport infrastructure.
Established in 2000, the reserve is now home to over 12,000 birds, including many rare species listed in Vietnam and the word’s red books, along with eight species of fish, 19 species of reptiles, 16 species of mammals, and more than 6,000 native plants./.