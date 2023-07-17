Travel Vietnam targeting high-end Cambodian tourists Vietnam is seeking to attract high-end tourists from Cambodia, which is rapidly emerging as a promising source of visitors.

Travel Lao Cai promotes Bac Ha into unique tourism area With unique cultural characteristics and numerous historical, cultural relic sites, Bac Ha district has been known as an attractive tourism destination of the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Destinations Infographic Golden Bridge in Da Nang among world’s most iconic bridges Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central city of Da Nang has been listed among the most iconic bridges in the world by Indian monthly magazine LuxeBook.

Travel Vietjet welcomes wide-body aircraft bearing Vietnamese tourism symbol Vietjet’s new A330 aircraft numbered VN-A814 bearing Vietnamese tourism symbol took off on July 12, contributing to promote Vietnamese tourism domestically and internationally.