Business Vietnamese businesses in Japan contribute to bilateral relations The number of Vietnamese businesses in Japan has been on the rise, and many of them have been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Yoichiro Aoyagi, member of the Japanese House of Representatives, said at the Vietnam-Japan Business Day in Tokyo on November 2.

Business National Innovation Centre, Dutch lighting giant sign MoU Dutch lighting giant Signify and Vietnam’s National Innovation Centre (NIC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate their collaboration in the areas of innovation and sustainability.

Business Vietnam, Netherlands exchange MoU on customs cooperation Deputy Minister of Finance Vo Thanh Hung and Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar on November 2 exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the implementation of the Vietnam-Netherlands agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.