Society Charity programme brings joy to ethnic people, children in Son La province A charity programme, called “Warm winter in Son La", brought health and joy to ethnic people and children in Tan Xuan Commune, Van Ho district, northern Son La province from November 4 to 6.

Society Twenty years doing social policy credit wholeheartedly Officially launched and put into operation on October 4, 2002, the Viet Nam Bank for Social Policies - as the "extension arm" of the Government - has worked hard to bring preferential capital to the poor and other policy beneficiaries – in a 20-year journey full of hardship, sweat and even tears of thousands of officials and employees in the system.

Society Student sponsorship programme helps promote Vietnam-Cambodia friendship Starting 10 years ago with the engagement of 12 families who sponsored 34 Cambodian students in Vietnam, the “sowing the seeds of friendship” programme has now attracted more than 100 families, organisations and individuals supporting nearly 500 students from the neighbouring country, according to Vice President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Le Tuan Khanh.