Dong Thap province to work on preserving 16 traditional craft villages
The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is looking at ways to preserve 16 traditional craft villages that face the threat of obsolescence.
Lai Vung boat building village, one of 16 traditional craft villages in Dong Thap province that are now at risk of disappearing. (Photo: plo.vn)Dong Thap (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is looking at ways to preserve 16 traditional craft villages that face the threat of obsolescence.
They also want to attain recognition for some other craft villages and develop two traditional craft villages for tourism, and ensure 70% of the villages operate well and at least 20% join the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme.
It is a national certification programme that seeks to facilitate the development of regional agricultural specialties and rural tourism.
The goal for until 2030 is to preserve all 16 villages and train artisans or help them develop their craft as well as learn the basic technologies needed for preserving their products.
The authorities will also ensure that at least 50% of traditional craft products are protected under intellectual property laws./.