A man passes by a signboard welcoming SEA Games 31 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) on May 4 held a ceremony to ink a doping analysis contract at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), according to the Organising Committee.

The ceremony was attended by Nguyen Van Phu, deputy head of a subcommittee on health and doping test and Director of the Doping Centre and Medical Health at the VSA; Buranaratt Songpanthu from the National Doping Control Centre of Thailand; and representatives of Vietcontent, which is among the sponsors of the regional event.

Doping tests at SEA Games 31 must ensure fairness and discipline. The organising committee will collect about 1,100 blood and urine samples for testing and the number could rise depending on competition schedule.

Large area of sample collection, difficulties in storage and transport of the samples, especially aboard, are major challenges in the work.

Samples will be sent to laboratories meeting requirements of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to guarantee accuracy and fairness. All the tests will be under the supervision of the SEA Games Federation, the Organising Committee and representatives of regional sporting delegations.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities.

Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.

Organising Committee