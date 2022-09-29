Culture - Sports Buckwheat Flower Festival returns to Ha Giang in November The Buckwheat Flower Festival will return to Dong Van district, the northernmost province of Ha Giang, this November, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Duc Quy.

Culture - Sports Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam opens The Cambodia Culture Week opened in Ho Chi Minh City on September 28 evening, as part of the activities to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties and the Vietnam-Cambodia, Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese esports teams to compete at world championships Gam Esports and Saigon Buffalo will vie for a purse of more than 2.2 million USD at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.