Dortmund Legends beat Vietnam All Stars in charity match
A team of legends from German side Borussia Dortmund defeated Vietnam All Stars 4-1 in a charity match in Ho Chi Minh City on September 28 evening.
Que Ngoc Hai vies for the ball with Jan Koller. (Photo baonghean.vn)
With outstanding physical and technical skills, the Dortmund legends opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Mladen Petric.
David Odonkor then doubled the lead for Dortmund in the 14th minute. Vietnam had several chances to narrow the gap but failed to find the net.
In the second half, the Vietnamese star team did manage a goal thanks to former striker Le Cong Vinh.
In the remaining minutes, Vietnam made many changes and the two teams continued to attack as the game opened up. But it was the Dortmund legends who sealed victory with two more goals before the final whistle.
The event was organised by Next Media, HCM City’s Youth Union, Borussia Dortmund, and delegates of German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK) in support of orphans and children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The visitors line-up included Julio Cesar, Dedé, Marcel Schmelzer, Norbert Dickel, Evanílson, Kevin Grosskreutz, Jorg Heinrich, Jan Koller, David Odonkor, Patrick Owomoyela, Karl-Heinz Riedle, Miroslav Stevic, Roman Weidenfeller, Ibrahim Tanko, Mladen Petric, and Mohamed Zidan.
While the Vietnam All Stars included coach Le Huynh Duc, former national players Pham Van Quyen, Vinh, and Le Quoc Vuong, as well as current players of the national team such as Que Ngoc Hai, Do Hung Dung and Ngo Hoang Thinh./.