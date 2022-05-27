Draft laws continue dominating NA session
Legislators further discussed draft laws on the fifth day of the 15th National Assembly’s third session on May 27, which was broadcast live on the NA’s television channel.
A deputy speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
During a plenary session in the morning, they focused on the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level and the draft Law on Emulation and Reward (amended).
In the afternoon, two other draft revised laws, comprising the Law on Domestic Violence and the Law on Insurance Business, were tabled for discussions.
NA deputies are scheduled to resume the work after the weekend, and look into the implementation of policies and laws on planning after the Planning Law came into force on January 1, 2019.
The working session will be broadcast live on national television and radio channels./.