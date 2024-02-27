Society Comac Airshow makes debut in Vietnam Two narrow-body aircraft C919 and ARJ21 of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) landed at Van Don international airport in northern Quang Ninh province on February 26, beginning their showcase and desmontration at the Comac Airshow from February 26-29.

Society UNESCO helps Vietnam strengthen vocational education for out-of-school children The UNESCO Office in Vietnam in coordination with the Centre for Vocational Education and Training under the Trade Union of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on February 26 launched a project on facilitating access to vocational and transferable skills for out-of-school children and youth in Vietnam.

Society Tien Giang’s border guard force takes action to combat IUU fishing The border guard force of Tien Giang province is one of the core forces in conducting information dissemination and persuading fishermen to strictly comply with regulations on seafood exploitation at sea and not infringing foreign waters as the province intensifies measures to curb illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Da Nang’s students to compete at world’s FIRST robotic championship Team FPT3DN.Robotown comprising students from Da Nang-based FPT Senior High School triumphed at the FIRST® Tech Challenge (FTC) Vietnam robotic competition 2023-2024 on February 24, winning a ticket to compete at the For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotic Championship which is slated for April 17-20 in the US.