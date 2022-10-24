Politics NA Chairman holds talks with Cambodian Senate President National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hanoi on October 24, following the welcome ceremony the same day.

Politics Vietnam, Namibia to boost relations in multiple fields Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu held online talks with Namibian Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Jenelly Matundu on October 24, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Namibia.

Politics Cambodian leader highly values Viettel's contributions President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum on October 24 spoke highly of Vietnamese military-run telecom provider Viettel's contributions to his country, saying the development of its Metfone also reflects the development of Cambodia in the fields of telecommunications and digital transformation.

Politics Secretariat issues warnings for education ministry’s civil affairs board The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat has issued a warning for the Party Civil Affairs Board of the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) in the 2016 - 2021 tenure and former Minister Phung Xuan Nha for their wrongdoings.