Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need for drastic measures to speed up the disbursement of public investment capital and the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development programme as well as three national target programmes, while chairing a meeting with ministries, sectors and localities on September 26.



The Government leader ordered ministries, sectors and localities to define particular difficulties and obstacles hindering the work and to deal with them by all means, for the benefit of the state, nation and people.



Underlining that the world and regional economic situation will continue to fluctuate, affecting the domestic economy, the PM stressed the significance of the effective implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development and the three national target programmes, which supports the fast and sustainable recovery and the maintenance of macro-economic stability as well as the completion of socio-economic targets for this year.



Along with promptly completing investment procedures for public capital in the 2021-2025 period, ministries, sectors and localities must strengthen the monitoring of projects using the capital and closely controlling the implementation of the projects, he asked.



They were requested to roll out specific measures to remove difficulties, especially those in ground clearance, while fighting corruption during the process.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked for drastic measures needed to speed up public investment capital disbursement (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh said that working groups from ministries, sectors and localities should make frequent checks on the projects and give timely solutions to problems.



For the three national target programmes, the PM asked leaders of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Education and Training, and Ministry of Information and Communications to direct the building and issuance of guiding documents for the implementation of the programmes. Meanwhile, heads of the People’s Committees of cities and provinces were ordered to promptly build implementation roadmaps.



According to the ministry of Planning and Investment, over 542.1 trillion VND (22.85 billion USD) of public investment capital from the State budget is expected to be disbursed this year.



As of September 23, over 508.36 trillion VND, or 93.8% of the total, had been allocated to particular projects and as of September 30, more than 253.14 trillion VND, or 46.7% of the total, will have been disbursed, representing a slight fall compared to the same period last year.



To date, two central agencies and 10 localities have recorded disbursement rate of over 70%, while 39 ministries and central agencies as well as 22 localities have reported lower disbursement rates compared to the country’s average, and 14 others have completed only less than 20% of the plan assigned by the PM.



One of the reasons cited by ministries, sectors and localities for the situation is obstacles related to mechanism and policy as well as poor implementation capacity./.