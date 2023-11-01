Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is welcomed at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in Hanoi on November 1 evening, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.The Dutch leader and his entourage were greeted at the airport by Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam and other officials from the foreign ministry, along with Ambassador Kees van Baar and staff of the Dutch Embassy in Vietnam.