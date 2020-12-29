Dutch-funded project launched to help flood-affected residents in Quang Nam
A project named “Humanitarian Aid and Post-Flood Recovery in Central Vietnam”, funded by the Dutch Relief Alliance under the Foreign Ministry of the Netherlands, was launched in the central province of Quang Nam on December 29.
Transporting relief goods for flood-affected people (Source: VNA)
Quang Nam (VNA) –
Through Oxfam Vietnam, the project will provide emergency assistance and help restore livelihoods for 5,000 households severely affected by natural disasters in Tra Bui, Tra Duong, Tra Dong, Tra Son and Tra Giang communes of Bac Tra My with a total value of over 5.5 billion VND (238,000 USD).
Le Tan Minh, President of the Quang Nam Red Cross, pledged to manage, use and allocate the aid on right persons.
The project will provide 916 gift packages worth 1.2 million VND each, plastic buckets, and hygienic tools for households while promoting communications on COVID-19 prevention and control as well as hygiene and clean water in communes. It will also include assessments of livelihoods and market, and training on planting and breeding for residents in the project.
Beneficiaries are households with damaged houses, those in the vulnerable group like poor and near-poor households, or households of people with disabilities, and ethnic people.
The project will finish in May next year.
Also on the day, the Quang Nam Red Cross Society launched a World Vision-funded housing project for 400 households affected by natural disasters in 2020 in Nong Son, Phuoc Son and Nam Tra My districts. The project worth nearly 4 billion VND will support materials for the construction./.