Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Taiwan More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home safely from Taiwan (China) on a flight of Pacific Airlines on December 28.

Society Phu Yen detains suspected illegal immigrants Competent forces of the central province of Phu Yen have seized a passenger bus with 16 people aboard, including eight Chinese, suspected to enter Vietnam illegally, the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control reported on December 28.

Society Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry service to start operation next year After several delays, a ferry service between Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gio district and Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will be put into operation at the beginning of January 2021.

Society Hanoi: First tunnel boring machine for metro line construction installed After two months of transportation and installation, the last component of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) will be placed at the S9 underground station of Metro Line No 3, Nhon - Hanoi Train Station, on December 30.