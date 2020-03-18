Earth Hour 2020 to raise public awareness of plastic waste
The Earth Hour 2020 will call for not only the efficient use of energy but also reduction of plastic use, according to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.
Young people take part in the Earth Hour event in Hanoi on March 30, 2019. (Photo: VNA)
This year’s messages should raise public awareness of the efficient use of all energy resources and the need to increase use of renewables, to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic wastes and to protect wildlife animals, the ministry said in an official dispatch sent to ministries, central agencies, sectors as well as cities and provinces across the country.
The ministry also urged these governmental bodies to conduct research, build and implement more policies and projects to mitigate impacts of climate change and protect the environment.
People and organisations are encouraged to join the nationwide light off event from 20:30 – 21:30 on March 28.
Earth Hour is a worldwide movement initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It is described as the world’s largest social event for the environment, which has been observed by around 7,000 cities in 172 countries and territories so far.
Vietnam first joined the Earth Hour campaign in 2009 to cut greenhouse emissions by 8 percent.
The Earth Hour event last year helped save 492,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 917 million VND (39,700 USD)./.