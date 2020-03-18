Environment Nestle Vietnam to switch to paper straws Nestle Milo will put into use over 16 million paper straws this year, contributing to a reduction of 6.7 tonnes of plastic wastes, said head of the Nestlé Vietnam’s Dairy Business Ali Abbas.

Environment Over 30 million USD for Vietnam to enhance climate resilience The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved a non-refundable aid worth 30.2 million USD to help Vietnam enhance climate resilience, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Environment Ben Tre speeds up land clearance for Japan’s water management project The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is speeding up land clearance for the implementation of a water management project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Environment New short film released to call for end to bear farming Education for Nature - Vietnam (ENV) has released a new short film calling for an end to bear bile farming which tells the story from a captive bear’s perspective.