EAS countries seek result-oriented energy policy for economic recovery
Delegates at the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) – Energy Ministers’ Meeting on November 20 reiterated the significance of ensuring stable supply and clean energy with affordable prices to support economic and daily activities.
At the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) – Energy Ministers’ Meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Delegates at the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) – Energy Ministers’ Meeting on November 20 reiterated the significance of ensuring stable supply and clean energy with affordable prices to support economic and daily activities.
Given the impact of COVID-19, they agreed on the need to pursue a result-oriented energy policy in order to recover the economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The participating countries hoped that apart from Phase II of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation for 2021-2025, EAS energy cooperation will be enhanced at different levels.
The delegates worked on the building of a roadmap to promote energy efficiency for the EAS countries as well as the implementation of the energy efficiency and conservation plan for 2020-2021.
They considered the sustainable use of biomaterials in the transport sector during the 2021-2024 period.
The countries reaffirmed strong commitments to intensifying the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and developing the infrastructure system in service of the LNG sector, and stressed the role of clean coal technology and natural gas in the regional shift to a low-carbon economy.
The delegates shared the view on the importance of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) to economic growth.
They expected that the next EAS-Energy Ministers’ Meeting will be held in Brunei in 2021.
At the end of the meeting, they adopted a joint statement./.