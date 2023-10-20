Videos Wood sector regaining footing as orders turn around Many wood businesses have received orders for the remaining months of this year after the protracted logjam, sending rosy signs to the Vietnamese timber industry.

Business Quang Ninh facilitates trade via Hoanh Mo border gate Customs personnel at the Hoanh Mo border gate in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh had processed customs clearance procedures for 2,045 declarations for traded goods worth close to 63.38 million USD on the Vietnam Automated Cargo and Port Consolidated System (VNACCS/VCIS) as of September 28.

Business Foreign service providers pay over 9 trillion VND in tax over nine months Foreign service providers paid more than 9 trillion VND (367.15 million USD) in tax through the online portal serving taxpayers engaging in e-commerce and business activities in the first nine months of this year, according to the General Department of Taxation.