Business CPI inches up 0.16 percent in May Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in May was up 0.16 percent agaisnt April and 2.9 percent from last year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO) on May 29.

Business Projects forced to halt construction as building material prices soar The fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, coupled with the recent rise in prices of building materials, has forced many projects to halt construction or even fall into stagnation, which would affect the disbursement of public investment this year.

Business Foreign enterprises place trust, raise investment in Dong Nai The trust of investors in the local business climate and support from authorities for enterprises count among the factors that have helped southern Dong Nai province almost reach its foreign direct investment (FDI) target for the year.