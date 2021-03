The rating on e-commerce websites would help improve customers' trust in onlline environment. (Photo ictnews.vn)

- E-commerce websites will be given ratings to increase customers’ trust in purchasing and payment activities in the online environment.This is one of the solutions the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed to promote the development of the e-commerce market in 2021-25.According to the ministry the national overall e-commerce development plan aims to support and promote the wide application of e-commerce in businesses and community; narrowing the gap among big cities and localities in e-commerce development and building a healthy, competitive and sustainable market.The plan also aims to expand the consumption markets for Vietnamese goods both inside and outside the country through e-commerce. It will also promote trans-border e-commerce transactions, helping Vietnam become one of three leading e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia.These goals are why the ministry asked iDEA to study and propose key solutions to reach targets, strengthening the protection of consumers’ legitimate interests in the e-commerce environment.The iDEA will continue to complete the legal framework , building programmes, policies and solutions to encourage the rating of e-commerce websites as well as rating platforms.MoIT said in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the boom of the online shopping market, iDEA planned to develop an e-commerce ecosystem.In the next five years, in addition to building policies, an e-commerce trust platform would be a tool for assessing e-commerce businesses. This rating would be available to consumers.Other goals for 2015-25 would include building a guaranteed payment system, resolving online disputes, applying e-vouchers in commerce; applying standard delivery services in e-commerce. The ministry would also deploy a chain of events to develop e-commerce and support reputable Vietnamese manufacturers.In 2021, iDEA would launch the GoOnline programme to help businesses enter the e-commerce environment.Earlier, the e-commerce report for Southeast Asian countries in 2019 by Google, Temasek and Brain & Company predicted the average growth rate for 2015-25 of Vietnam’s e-commerce market would be 29 percent.It is forecast that by 2025, Vietnam’s e-commerce scale will reach 43 billion USD and rank third in ASEAN./.