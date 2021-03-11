Business Bangladesh approves proposal to import rice from Vietnam The Government of Bangladesh has approved three separate proposals to procure 350,000 tonnes of rice under the direct procurement method (DPM) from Vietnam, India and Thailand.

Business Plan being built to develop major SoEs A plan is being devised to develop large-scale State-owned enterprises (SoEs), especially multi-ownership ones, to promote their role in paving the way for and guiding businesses in other economic sectors.

Business FLC to launch close to 20 realty projects in 2021 Property developer FLC Group has said this year, it plans to launch nearly 20 real estate projects on its strategic segments of resort and urban area.