E-commerce websites to be given ratings
The rating on e-commerce websites would help improve customers' trust in onlline environment. (Photo ictnews.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - E-commerce websites will be given ratings to increase customers’ trust in purchasing and payment activities in the online environment.
This is one of the solutions the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed to promote the development of the e-commerce market in 2021-25.
According to the ministry the national overall e-commerce development plan aims to support and promote the wide application of e-commerce in businesses and community; narrowing the gap among big cities and localities in e-commerce development and building a healthy, competitive and sustainable market.
The plan also aims to expand the consumption markets for Vietnamese goods both inside and outside the country through e-commerce. It will also promote trans-border e-commerce transactions, helping Vietnam become one of three leading e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia.
These goals are why the ministry asked iDEA to study and propose key solutions to reach targets, strengthening the protection of consumers’ legitimate interests in the e-commerce environment.
The iDEA will continue to complete the legal framework, building programmes, policies and solutions to encourage the rating of e-commerce websites as well as rating platforms.
MoIT said in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the boom of the online shopping market, iDEA planned to develop an e-commerce ecosystem.
In the next five years, in addition to building policies, an e-commerce trust platform would be a tool for assessing e-commerce businesses. This rating would be available to consumers.
Other goals for 2015-25 would include building a guaranteed payment system, resolving online disputes, applying e-vouchers in commerce; applying standard delivery services in e-commerce. The ministry would also deploy a chain of events to develop e-commerce and support reputable Vietnamese manufacturers.
In 2021, iDEA would launch the GoOnline programme to help businesses enter the e-commerce environment.
Earlier, the e-commerce report for Southeast Asian countries in 2019 by Google, Temasek and Brain & Company predicted the average growth rate for 2015-25 of Vietnam’s e-commerce market would be 29 percent.
It is forecast that by 2025, Vietnam’s e-commerce scale will reach 43 billion USD and rank third in ASEAN./.