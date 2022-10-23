Business Agro, forestry, aquatic trade surplus doubles in nine months Vietnam’s foreign trade of agro, forestry and aquatic products hit nearly 75 billion USD in the first nine months of 2022, a year-on-year rise of 10.7%, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam becomes third largest coffee supplier to US Vietnam has become the third largest supplier of coffee to the US over the first eight months of 2022, reported the General Department of Customs.

Business Vietnam to become world leading IT hub: German newspaper Vietnam has the potential to become a world leading IT hub for its quality universities as well as young and trained workforce, said a recent article by the German-language business newspaper Handelsblatt.

Business Securities stocks likely to be cheaper The group of securities stocks recently faced a sharper decline than the general market. Many stocks lost up to 70-80% from their peaks.