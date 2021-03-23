Society Pensions, social allowances expected to rise 15 percent from 2022 Eight groups of people will enjoy a 15 percent rise in their pensions and social insurance allowances and monthly subventions from January 1, 2022 when a draft decree on the adjustments of these allowances is issued, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Hanoi to allow re-opening of bars, karaoke parlours, discos from March 23 Hanoi will allow bars, karaoke parlours and discos to resume their activities from 0:00 am on March 23, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung at a meeting of the local steering board for COVID-19 prevention and control on March 22.

Society NA official receives France’s National Order of the Legion of Honour Nguyen Thuy Anh, member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee of Social Affairs, was presented the French State’s National Order of the Legion of Honour, Class Knight, at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 22.

Society Meeting highlights development of ethnic and mountainous areas for 2021-2030 The steering committee for the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic and mountainous areas for 2021-2030 convened a meeting on March 22 under the chair of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh.