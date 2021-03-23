Economic-defence zones aim to consolidate security in strategic areas
Vietnam will develop economic-defence zones to consolidate the defence-security situation in strategic localities, particularly border, sea and island areas, helping to shape up a strong belt to protect the nation.
Soldiers stationed on Truong Sa archipelago have dedicated themselves to protecting the nation's sovereignty. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will develop economic-defence zones to consolidate the defence-security situation in strategic localities, particularly border, sea and island areas, helping to shape up a strong belt to protect the nation.
Under Decree No.22/2021/ND-CP on the building of economic-defence zones recently issued by the Prime Minister, residential areas in the border, sea and island regions that play a critical role in the nation’s defence and security will be rearranged with a view to improving living conditions of local residents.
The building of the economic-defence zones must serve as a solid foundation for local people and other forces to participate in socio-economic development in the border, sea and island areas.
The Decree stipulates that essential infrastructure should be developed in these areas so as to realise the sustainable poverty reduction goals, while stabilising the nation’s defence-security.
Additionally, the zones must be a bridge between the mainland and islands and archipelagos and able to provide services and support for fishermen, helping them feel secure to go offshore fishing. This is significant to affirm the nation’s sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction at sea.
The Decree also stresses the communication work to raise public awareness of the Party’s and State’s policies, and call on local people to fight against wrongful and distorted arguments and expedients by hostile forces. At the same time, it is necessary to make television, cultural and healthcare services available in theses areas, provide training for local officials, and preserve traditional culture of ethnic minorities in the localities.
Furthermore, the Decree emphasises that the development of the economic-defence zones aims to cooperate with local forces to build the all-people defence posture in combination with the people-based security posture, while joining search and rescue efforts, and recovery of natural disasters and diseases./.