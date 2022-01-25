Society Carp release on “Ong Cong - Ong Tao” – A cultural beauty of Vietnamese people The Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet) festival actually begins on the 23rd of the last month of the lunar year, which falls on January 25 this year, with the “Ong Cong - Ong Tao” (Land Genie and Kitchen Gods) ritual. On this day, people cook or buy many delicacies to offer to the gods. It is also a tradition to release live carps in rivers and lakes as a sign of good deed to invite good luck.

Society Nhat Tan peach village blooms ahead of Tet Nhat Tan village is located in Tay Hoi district, Hanoi. This place is considered one of the largest suppliers of peach flowers in the capital.

Society Schools to be re-opened no later than February 14 The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), Ministry of Health (MoH) together with municipal and provincial authorities are determined to re-open schools no later than February 14, said Deputy Minister of Education and Training Ngo Thi Minh.

Society Cambodian armed forces present Tet gifts to Tay Ninh armed forces Commander of the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Tbong Khmum province Lieut. Gen. Iet Bun Thuonl extended wishes and presented gifts to border guards and military officers of southern Tay Ninh province at Xa Mat international border gate in Tan Bien district's Tan Lap commune on January 24, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.