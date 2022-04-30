Efforts intensified as SEA Games 31 approaches
Vietnamese national squads are working hard with a high determination for the best achievements at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will begin in about two weeks.
Gymnastics athlete Pham Nhu Phuong practices for SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese national squads are working hard with a high determination for the best achievements at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will begin in about two weeks.
In more than two years, the sport sector in general suffered the COVID-19 blow. Most of the teams were unable to train and compete abroad.
When the pandemic outbreaks were at their peaks across localities, drastic and suitable directions were promptly made. Currently, the situation has been placed under control, with normal activities resumed.
According to head coach Pham Anh Tuan of the national fencing team, significant efforts were made to keep all members of the squad free from the novel coronavirus during 2019 – 2021.
It was a really hard process; and there were "closed" phases when coaches and athletes practiced together in an almost completely closed environment, he added.
Tuan said to prepare for SEA Games 31, the fencing team currently has 24 outstanding members to compete in 12 events towards the goal of winning at least three gold medals.
Meanwhile, the coach of the national women's wrestling team, Nguyen Huy Ha, said the athletes are practicing advanced technique – tactic exercises and are in a stable psychological state. The six-member squad is eyeing 4-5 gold medals, Ha noted.
According to head coach of the national Taekwondo team Vu Anh Tuan, the team recently trained in the Republic of Korea for a month, then returned to Ho Chi Minh City to attend a tournament.
Currently, they are practicing hard towards SEA Games 31, targeting at least three gold medals, Tuan said.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.