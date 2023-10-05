Collecting wastes in Dai Duong park in Quanh Ninh (Photo: quangninh.gov.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - The Party Committee of Quang Ninh province’s Ha Long city has issued a directive on strengthening leadership and improving the effectiveness of urban order maintenance and environment hygiene, aiming for a green city.



After four months of implementation, the urban landscape has seen a facelift with spacious sidewalks and improved roads.



So far, over 3,300 ornamental pots, nearly 2,500 foam boxes used for planting, and around 600 garbage containers placed on sidewalks have been relocated. Some 100 advertising signs and banners, over 2,700 sq.m of awnings and canopies have been removed, and 910 sq.m of obstructed view coverings have been dismantled.



The competent authorities inspected 290 construction projects and found out 56 violation cases. They initiated penalty proceedings for 38 cases, mandated the removal of structures in three cases, and enforced measures to rectify the consequences in four cases. Various violations in other areas such as environment, urban planning and construction have also been fined.



Recently in Hong Hai ward, the authorities dismantled works along the Hai Ha, Hai Loc, Hai Thinh, and Hai Phuc canals due to deviations from urban planning. Many of them misused land for purposes that were not previously approved. They had encroached on pedestrian sidewalks for displaying plants and other goods, and improperly placed advertising signs and tall trees, obstructing visibility.



The removal of these works has reclaimed space for the community and received welcome from the local residents.



Pham Tung, 42, a native of Hong Hai ward, said since the works along Hai Loc and Hai Thinh canals were dismantled, the urban space has become more open. People have found parking spaces, and some even engaged in outdoor exercises. Children could play in this area, which is now much closer to their homes and safer.



In addition to creating open spaces along roads, streets and sidewalks, Ha Long city has focused on dismantling iron cages, also called "tiger cages", and various structures built on drainage system and emergency exits located in the empty spaces between two rows of houses, which were encroached upon by households to build auxiliary facilities.



In Hong Ha ward, the local authorities and mass organisations held numerous meetings to disseminate the directive to the residents. They also developed plans to establish a drainage system and build exit routes. Around 100 households have voluntarily dismantled encroachments.



As many households still violate or re-offend in various areas related to environment, urban order, construction and planning, Ha Long city will continue to improve the quality of management, planning, and build regulations on the use of road and sidewalk spaces.



The city will focus on reviewing and adopting solutions to fix the existing violations of construction order in projects and urban areas. It will also complete the renovation of 50 waste collection and transfer points that fail to meet urban aesthetics and environment hygiene standards.



Ha Long city is home to Ha Long Bay, which was twice recognised as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in 1994 and 2000.



Earlier, a master plan to develop the city into a world-class tourism and service hub by 2050 was approved.



Under the plan, Ha Long will be converted into a civilised and friendly sea tourism city with synchronous and modern socio-economic infrastructure systems./.

VNA