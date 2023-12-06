Health Two hospitals in Vietnam first to qualify for coveted AACI accreditation City International Hospital and Gia An 115 Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City have become the first two in Vietnam to receive the accreditation from the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI), one of the world’s most prestigious healthcare accreditation organisations.

Health Vietnam, Cuba to strengthen ties in biotechnology The Finlay Vaccines Institute of Cuba and the Vietnamese company Vabiotech on November 24 agreed to strengthen ties in the field of biotechnology.

Health Malnutrition rate among children in poor areas likely to drop to 38% by year-end The rate of malnutrition and stunting in children under 16 years old in poor districts and extremely difficult communes in coastal, coastal and island areas is expected to decrease to 38% in 2023 thanks to the implementation of a project under the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Health Mental health care for Vietnam’s young generation needs improvements Many children, adolescents and young people struggle with mental health challenges while lacking the essential coping skills, support or services critical to their overall well-being, according to the latest result of the National Adolescent Mental Health survey.