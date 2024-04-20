Culture - Sports Vietnamese film wins highest award at Asian festival in Italy “Ben trong vo ken vang” (Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell) by Vietnamese director Pham Thien An has won the best feature film award at the 21st Asian Film Festival held in Rome.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese canoeist wins gold medal at Asian championships Vietnamese canoeist Diep Thi Huong won a gold medal in the women’s 500m category at the Asian Canoe Sprint Championships 2024, the Vietnam Canoeing, Rowing and Sailing Federation said on April 19.

Culture - Sports Google Arts & Culture exhibition spotlights Trang An Landscape Complex An online exhibition featuring the Trang An Landscape Complex in Vietnam’s northern Ninh Binh province was launched on Google Arts & Culture on April 18 by the complex's management board with the support of Google Arts & Culture and UNESCO World Heritage Centre.