The magnificent scenery of Mt. Fansipan and the unique cultural features of the local ethnic minority people made a sound impression on the visitors.

Though not a peak month, a lot of tourists from different countries can be seen at famous landmarks around Sa Pa at this time of year.

"I was very impressed with the beauty of this place. My 3-day experience here will be a memorable part of my visit to Vietnam," said E Yvonne Liew Yee Vun, a Malaysian tourist.

Sa Pa attracted nearly 100,000 international visitors in May, a sharp increase compared to May last year. It is celebrating the 120th anniversary of its tourism industry this year, with a host of activities planned to attract visitors.

After 120 years of development, since the French marked their first step on Mt Fansipan in 1903, today the resort town of Sa Pa in Lao Cai province has become a national tourist area, continually placed in the top 10 most popular destinations in the country and the top 28 most attractive destinations in the world.

The Prime Minister has approved a master plan on the construction of the Sa Pa National Tourist Area to 2040.

Under this plan, local authorities are focusing on upgrading socio-economic infrastructure to confirm the Sapa- Lao Cai tourism brand and develop the resort town in a sustainable manner./.

VNA