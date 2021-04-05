E-health declaration compulsory for all air passengers: CAAV
All airlines must ensure that their passengers complete electronic health declarations before boarding at all airports nationwide, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Vietnam Airlines' staff support passengers in the e-health declaration procedure. (Photo: VNA)
This is part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to its documents recently sent to competent authorities, the CAAV said that without e-health declaration, passengers will be denied to fly, while airlines which fail to follow the regulation will have to bear legal responsibility.
In a document recently sent to competent authorities, the CAAV required airlines to instruct their passengers fulfill the health declaration at https://tokhaiyte.vn or through the Vietnam Health Declaration application.
Besides, airlines should arrange staff at check-in kiosks at terminals to support passengers in the e-health declaration procedure.
They should join hands with airports nationwide to inform passengers of the mandatory declaration through passenger information systems, posters and panels at easy-to-see places in airports.
Earlier, many passengers failed to make e-health declaration before coming to the security screening checkpoints at Noi Bai International Airport.
On March 30, 1,447 passengers did not fulfill e-health declaration, while the number recorded on March 31 was 712. About 80 percent of them completed check-in procedures via website and at kiosks./.