Conducting COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

– Eight cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 12 hours to 6pm February 25, including seven locally-infected cases in the northern province of Hai Duong , according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

As such, the national tally increased to 2,420, with 827 domestic infections since January 27.

Nine provinces have recorded no new cases for 14 days or more.

The number of recovered patients increased to 1,804, while the death toll remains at 35.



Among those who are still under treatment, 62 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 57 twice and 77 thrice.

More than 88,580 people are still being quarantined across the country./.



