Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the plenum. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 2 under the chair of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Participants at the plenum held a minute of silence for Party Central Committee member and Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and victims who died in natural disasters and fires.

During the plenum, the committee will discuss the national socio-economic and state budget situation in 2023 and plans for 2024; the State budget and financial plan for three years 2024 - 2026 and a roadmap for implementing the new salary regime.



The committee will sum up the ten-year implementation of the resolution of the 5th plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee on a number of social policy issues for the 2012-2020 period; the 20-year implementation of the resolution of the 7th plenum of the 9th Party Central Committee on promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc, for a strong country, wealthy people, and a fair, democratic, and civilized society; the 15-year implementation of the resolution of the 7th plenum of 10th Party Central Committee ion "Building a contingent of intellectuals in the period of accelerating national industrialization and modernization”; the 10-year implementation of the resolution on national protection strategy in the new situation which was adopted by the eighth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee; and personnel planning for the Party Central Committee in the 14 tenure, and other important issues.



At this plenum, participants will consider and decide on big, complex, and sensitive issues that are important to the completion of the political tasks of the 13th Central Committee from now until the end of its term.

The plenum will last until October 8./.