Eight-month veggie, fruit exports up 57.5%
Vietnam earned 3.45 billion USD from exporting vegetables and fruits in the first eight months of 2023, up 57.5% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The figure exceeded last year’s export turnover of 3.16 billion USD. And with that growth pace, it is expected to surpass the record of 3.81 billion USD set in 2018.
According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung, in the coming time, the Central Highlands region will enter the main durian crop which is off-season compared to other countries. This will be an advantage helping the export value surge.
To date, more than 300 durian growing area codes and nearly 100 packaging codes have been granted.
Dang Phuc Nguyen, General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association (Vinafruit), said that with the current two-digit growth rate, the export revenue of vegetables and fruits may hit the 5 billion USD mark.
Currently, China remains Vietnam’s veggie and fruit importer, accounting for 65% of the revenue./.