Election management software undergoes trial in HCM City
HCM City began a trial on using election management software on May 7, with the aim of supporting the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.
Election management software undergoes trial in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
The software will help compile lists of voters, print out voter cards, report on the progress of voting, collect voting results, and prepare reports for election boards and committees, in the forms regulated by the National Election Council.
Vo Van Thanh, head of the Information Technology Desk at the municipal Department of Information and Communications, said the software will connect the municipal Election Committee with Thu Duc city, 21 districts and 312 wards, communes and towns, and is expected to update information every two hours.
The department will send technicians to help the People’s Committees of Thu Duc city and 21 districts use the software.
A further trial is expected on May 14 before the software is officially put into operation on election day, May 23./.