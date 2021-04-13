Election preparations in Truong Sa inspected
Preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in Truong Sa district, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, have been carried out in line with regulations.
A delegation of Khanh Hoa province and the Naval Region 4 High Command inspected election preparations in Truong Sa township of the district on April 12. (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in Truong Sa district, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, have been carried out in line with regulations.
A delegation of Khanh Hoa province and the Naval Region 4 High Command led by Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tan Tuan, and Colonel Nguyen Dinh Hung, Commander of the Naval Region 4, inspected election preparations in Truong Sa township of the district on April 12.
The delegation asked the district election committee to continue observing relevant documents and guidelines to ensure the progress of the work, pay attention to collecting opinions of people and soldiers in the locality, and step up communications activities.
Military units and authorities in Truong Sa township should check material facilities ahead of the elections, given a range of difficulties facing the islands, they said.
Apart from election preparations, such units need to stand ready for combat and closely coordinate with local authorities to ensure safety during the elections, Hung said./.