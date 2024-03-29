Business Barriers in industrial park development must be removed: insiders The sustainable development of industrial parks still faces many difficulties that need to be resolved, such as capital and finance issues, and clarifying legal regulations.

Business Hanoi economy expands 5.5% in Q1 Hanoi’s economy continues its growth momentum in the first quarter of 2024, thanks to its activeness and flexibility in implementing socio-economic development measures, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Business Tuna exports predicted to rebound as billion-USD earner Vietnam’s tuna exports showed a gradual recovery in the last quarter of 2023 and have strongly grown again in the first months of this year, promising a surge throughout 2024 and a return as a commodity with billion-USD export value, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Breakthrough policies needed to ensure sustainable development: advisory council Experts gave forecasts on impacts of the global economy on Vietnam and exchanged views on how to manage the macro economy and the domestic gold market at a meeting of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council on March 28.