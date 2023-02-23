Embassy celebrates 73rd anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties
The Vietnamese Embassy in China on February 23 held a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Vietnam-China diplomatic relations with the participation of Vietnamese expatriates, and Chinese officials, businessmen, experts and reporters.
Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai speaks at the celebration (Photo: VNA)Beijing (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in China on February 23 held a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Vietnam-China diplomatic relations with the participation of Vietnamese expatriates, and Chinese officials, businessmen, experts and reporters.
Addressing the event, Ambassador Pham Sao Mai stressed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attache great importance to consolidating and strengthening the friendship and cooperation with their Chinese peers.
Vietnam considers developing relations with China one of the top priorities in its foreign policy, he affirmed.
Since the beginning of this year, China's optimisation of its epidemic prevention and control policy has created favourable conditions for the comprehensive restoration of exchanges and collaboration between the two countries.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)The two sides need to continue to fully and effectively implement the common perceptions reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries as well as their signed agreements, he proposed.
The diplomat said it is necessary to strengthen political trust; expand and improve the effectiveness of cooperation across fields; promote people-to-people exchanges and tourism collaboration; and control and properly address disagreements on the basis of respecting each other's legitimate interests in accordance with international law, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and deepening the nations’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership./.