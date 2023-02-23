Politics Leaders offer greetings to Brunei on National Day Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 23 sent greetings to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the occasion of the country’s 39th National Day (February 23, 1984-2023).

Politics PM demands strengthened discipline in law building Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh required Government members to strengthen discipline in the law building process while chairing the Government’s monthly meeting on law building in Hanoi on February 23.

Politics Vietnam, EU should work together for deeper comprehensive partnership: Deputy PM Vietnam and the EU should continue working closely together for the common goal of promoting Vietnam – EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation, thus bringing practical benefits to their people and businesses and making positive contributions to maintaining peace, stability, development and prosperity in each region and the world.

Politics Vietnamese military rescue team completes mission in Turkey, arrives home The 76-member search and rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) safely arrived in Hanoi from Turkey on February 23, completing their mission in the earthquake-hit nation.