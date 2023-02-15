Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi speaks during his visit to Sadovod shopping centre in Moscow on February 14. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia led by Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi on February 14 visited Sadovod shopping centre in Moscow to inquire about the business situation of Vietnamese people there.

At the meeting, representatives of 7,000 Vietnamese businesspeople introduced the delegation to the busines situation and activities to support Vietnamese businesspersons last year and their support plan for this year.

On this occasion, Khoi extended his Lunar New Year greetings to the businesspersons and applauded their efforts to overcome difficulties and their assistance to each other, especially in difficult circumstances.

Khoi also expressed his thanks to the Board of Directors and Management Board of the Sadovod shopping centre for orgainising cultural and sports activities for the businessmen.

He urged the centre’s management board to pay more attention to the working environment of the traders, especially security, fire safety, and disease prevention, as well as creating the necessary conditions for them to complete procedures required by local authorities.

For his part, Maksim Rashbilovich Zakharyaev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sadovod Shopping Centre, highly appreciated the industriousness and hard work of Vietnamese people at the centre.

He talked about the centre's development plan with activities to continue to create a proper business environment so that businessmen there can improve and expand their business activities./.