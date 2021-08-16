Politics Sympathies to Haiti over earthquake Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 15 extended his sympathies to Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry over the losses of human lives and property due to the recent earthquake in the country.

Politics Greetings to RoK on National Liberation Day State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 15 extended his greetings to President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in on the country’s 76th National Liberation Day (August 15, 1945 – 2021).

Politics Greetings to India on 75th Independence Day Vietnamese leaders on August 15 extended greetings to their Indian counterparts on the 75th Independence Day (August 15, 1947 - 2021) of the country.

Politics Vietnamese people assists African countries in COVID-19 combat The Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa presented 100,000 face masks to the representative missions of Namibia and Botswana in Pretoria on August 13 to help people in the latter countries cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.