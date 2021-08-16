Embassy in Afghanistan ensures citizen protection
Afghanistan's security soldiers guarding on a street leading to Kabul capital (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in charge of Pakistan and Afghanistan is conducting citizen protection measures amidst escalating tensions in Afghanistan.
Following the Foreign Ministry’s directions, the embassy has posted a notice of citizen protection on its official website, stayed in touch with contact persons in Afghanistan to seek information about Vietnamese citizens in the country.
According to the embassy, at present, there are no Vietnamese citizens in Afghanistan.
On August 3, the embassy coordinated with relevant agenies to bring a Vietnamese citizen working for a United Nations agency in Afghanistan back home safely.
For assistance, Vietnamese citizens can contact the hotline of the embassy at: +92 0336 3336868 (Whatsapp) or +84 936 061996 (Zalo, Viber), +92 51 2655785/87 (fixed numbers) or the Citizen Protection call centre of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs +84 981 848484./.